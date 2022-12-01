Tomlinson (calf) was listed as a full participant on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday.
Tomlinson suffered a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over the Cardinals, and he was deemed a limited participant on each of the team's practice reports Week 12. However, the 325-pound defensive lineman was still ruled inactive for the fourth game in a row ahead of Thursday's win over New England. Tomlinson recorded 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing all but 26 of his 310 snaps on defense over the first seven games of the season, and he now appears set to reprise a starting role against the Jets on Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Remains out for Week 11•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Ruled out against Commanders•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Could miss time•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Forced out with injury•