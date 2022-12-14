Tomlinson recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Tomlinson's nine stops included one for a loss, which was his first TFL on the season. He also recorded a hit on the quarterback, which was his sixth on the year. The 28-year-old continues to have a solid season, which will likely see him post his highest total tackles since 2018 (59), while his 1.5 sacks puts him within reach of his career high 3.5. He'll work to keep adding to those numbers Saturday against the Colts.