Tomlinson had four tackles, 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 27-0 win over the Cardinals in Week 9.
All three sacks that Tomlinson was involved in came on a third down and got the Browns defense off the field. It was the first multi-sack game of his career and gave him 3.0 for the season.
