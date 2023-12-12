Bellinger caught both of his targets for 15 yards Monday in a 24-22 win against the Packers.

Bellinger saw modest opportunity in the contest, but he still finished third on the Giants in receiving yards. The second-year tight end continues to fill in for the injured Darren Waller (IR - hamstring), though Bellinger hasn't come close to matching Waller's pass-catching prowess, as he hasn't surpassed three receptions in any game so far this season. Waller ran routes on the field earlier this week, and if he is able to return to the action before the end of the campaign, Bellinger's opportunities as a receiver would logically shrink.