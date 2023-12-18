Bellinger caught both of his targets or 13 yards in Sunday's 24-6 Week 15 loss to New Orleans.

Bellinger worked as New York's starting tight end while Waller was on IR with a hamstring injury between Week 9 and Week 14, but he returned to a backup role with the latter returning Sunday. Bellinger averaged a modest 2.2 receptions for 27.6 yards during his five-game starting stint, and he wasn't far off those numbers while working behind Waller against the Saints. Waller appeared to come out of the contest in good health, so Bellinger should again see limited receiving opportunities next Monday against the Eagles.