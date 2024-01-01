Bellinger finished Sunday's loss to the Rams with four catches on four targets for 39 yards.

Darren Waller logged more targets (six), catches (five) and yards (51) than Bellinger, but the latter still had a reasonably productive performance. Bellinger's longest catch went for 18 yards, and he also had a 14-yard reception that he immediately followed with a nine-yard catch on the following play. Waller has undoubtedly been the better fantasy asset when healthy this season, but Bellinger has come on strong even with Waller able to suit up over the past two weeks, putting up an 8-82-0 line on nine targets. The Giants have little to play for in their season finale against Philadelphia next weekend, so the team could opt to relax the veteran Waller's workload, which could benefit Bellinger to some extent against a defense that has been middle-of-the-pack against tight ends this season.