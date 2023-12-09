Bellinger (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Packers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Bellinger has registered close to 90 percent of the team's offensive snaps dating back to Week 8, so if he's unable to go it would be a major strain on the team's tight end depth. Expect Lawrence Cager to receive the bulk of the opportunities if the 23-year-old is unable to play.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Misses practice with illness•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Posts 38 yards in Week 11 win•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Leading receiver in blowout loss•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Maximizes low target count•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Could see extended run as starter•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Goes without target Sunday•