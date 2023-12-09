Bellinger (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Packers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Bellinger has registered close to 90 percent of the team's offensive snaps dating back to Week 8, so if he's unable to go it would be a major strain on the team's tight end depth. Expect Lawrence Cager to receive the bulk of the opportunities if the 23-year-old is unable to play.