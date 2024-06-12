Bellinger has been limited during spring practices due to an undisclosed injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It's the second time the tight end has been in the news this week, after Darren Waller's retirement put Bellinger in good position for a starting job. The Giants also have rookie fourth-round pick Theo Johnson as a potential receiving threat at the position, but Bellinger figures to handle most of the first-team reps at the start of training camp. Coach Brian Daboll downplayed the injury Wednesday, so he seemingly expects Bellinger to be ready for camp.