Bellinger reeled in both of his targets for nine yards Sunday in a 20-13 loss to Philadelphia. He finished the regular season with 14 receptions on 17 targets for 125 yards and no touchdowns.

Bellinger ended the campaign in quiet fashion, recording less than 10 receiving yards in each of his final three games. The third-year pro looked as though he could take over the role as New York's No. 1 tight end after Darren Waller's offseason retirement, but that spot atop the pecking order was ultimately claimed by rookie fourth-round pick Theo Johnson until he landed on IR with a foot injury in early December. Bellinger did step in as the starter after Johnson's injury and posted eight catches for 80 yards in his first two games thereafter before the three-game fade. The organization seems to be high on Johnson, who was fairly productive after gaining his footing in the league, so Bellinger figures to revert back to the No. 2 role next season in what will be the final year of his rookie contract.