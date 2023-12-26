Bellinger finished Monday's loss to the Eagles with four catches on five targets for 43 yards.

Primary tight end Darren Waller was healthy for the contest, though he and Bellinger logged an equal number of offensive snaps (40). Bellinger was somewhat surprisingly the more productive pass catcher, finishing second on New York in both receptions (four) and receiving yards (43). The former total was a season high for Bellinger, while the latter tied a season-best mark. Though this was Bellinger's best game of the season, Waller remains the better option for fantasy purposes.