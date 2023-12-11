Bellinger (illness) is active for Monday's contest against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants held Bellinger out of drills Friday and Saturday due to an illness and handed him a questionable designation for Week 14. In the lead up to Monday's game, the team didn't elevate a tight end from the practice squad, indicating that Bellinger was in line to be available. Indeed, that has come to pass, meaning he should be good for his typical workload (85-93 percent of the offensive snaps) from the previous five games with Darren Waller (hamstring) sidelined. So far, that has yielded a modest 9-123-0 line on 11 targets for Bellinger during that span.