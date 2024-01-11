Bellinger didn't draw a target across 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles.

Bellinger finished the regular season with 25 catches on 28 targets for 255 yards and no touchdowns over 17 contests. From a production standpoint, Bellinger was more or less in line with his numbers from his 2022 rookie campaign, when he posted 30 catches for 268 yards and a pair of scores. However, the tight end played in five more contests this season, and he took a step back on the depth chart after New York acquired Darren Waller in the offseason. The Giants have expressed an affinity for Bellinger despite the Waller addition, but with the latter under contract through 2026, it's difficult to envision a scenario in which Bellinger's role on offense grows substantially in the near future. Bellinger has two years remaining on his rookie deal.