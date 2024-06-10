Bellinger and rookie Theo Johnson will compete to be the Giants' top tight end after Darren Waller decided to retire, NJ.com's Darryl Slater reports.

Bellinger and Johnson both are fourth-round picks with impressive physical specs and less impressive college production. Bellinger has a huge advantage in terms of NFL experience, having played 1,262 snaps on offense through two seasons, including 12 instances taking more than 80 percent of snaps in a game (mostly games that Waller missed). The problem is that Bellinger hasn't been much of a receiving threat even with 4.63 speed, catching 55 passes for 523 yards and two touchdowns while drawing just 63 targets on 512 routes (12.3 percent target rate). The sky-high catch rate (55 of 63, 87.3 percent) shows that Bellinger has held his own as a dump-off target, but he hasn't done much else, with 43 being his single-game high for yardage and just 36.4 percent of his career receptions going for first downs. Both Bellinger and Johnson are taller, heavier and faster than the average NFL tight end, but it isn't clear either has the pass-catching skill to make a dent in fantasy.