Jones officially signed his four-year, $25.6 million rookie contract with the Giants on Monday.

Jones' rookie contract includes a $16.7 million signing bonus. New York's hopeful starter for the future wasted no time getting signed after agreeing to terms with the Giants. He'll join the rest of the team's rookie class in taking the practice field Tuesday. The 22-year-old is expected to begin the 2019 season as the top backup to Eli Manning, allowing the Giants' coaching staff to take their time grooming Jones to eventually take over under center.

