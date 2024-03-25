Coach Brian Daboll isn't sure if Jones (knee) will be ready for Week 1 but told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday that Jones will be "the guy" at quarterback once he's able to play.

Daboll made it clear Drew Lock was signed as a backup, though that may entail dominating first-team reps throughout spring practices and into training camp. There's a potential complication for both Jones and Lock in the form of the upcoming NFL Draft, with New York picking sixth overall and perhaps considering a quarterback. On the other hand, an early pick could mean significant help for Jones, as popular mock draft matches at No. 6 include LSU WR Malik Nabers and Notre Dame OT Joe Alt. There are a number of potential hurdles for Jones this upcoming season, starting with his ongoing rehab from Nov. 22 surgery on a torn ACL. Later in the season, future injury guarantees in his contract could end up impacting the Giants' decision on who to start at quarterback, as was the case for Denver and Russell Wilson in 2023.