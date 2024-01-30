General manager Joe Schoen reiterated Tuesday that the Giants are planning for Jones (knee) to enter training camp as their starter, though Schoen noted that the team isn't ruling out selecting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Despite being rewarded with a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason, Jones didn't quell concerns that he's the long-term answer at quarterback for the Giants. He completed 108 of 160 pass attempts (67.5 percent) for 909 yards (5.7 YPA), two touchdowns and six interceptions to go with 206 yards and a touchdown on 40 carries before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee in Week 9 and undergoing surgery Nov. 22. Given the mid-season timing of his procedure, Jones should have at attaining full medical clearance prior to the start of training camp in late July, but that won't necessarily give him any assurances that he'll retain the starting gig all season. The Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, putting them in solid position to select a signal-caller from what's regarded as a strong quarterback class. If the Giants elect to address needs elsewhere on the roster with the No. 6 pick, Jones would head into the upcoming season with much more job security.