Jones said Wednesday that the surgery on his right knee didn't uncover any additional damage and added that his goal is to be ready to play by training camp next year, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones underwent right knee surgery Nov. 22, and he explained Wednesday that no damage aside from the ACL was discovered during the procedure. That should help to some extent in his desire to be ready to participate by the start of training camp next July, though how he progresses through the rehabilitation process will ultimately determine his return timeline. The Giants gave Jones a four-year, $160 million contract extension this past March with $35.5 million guaranteed for 2024, so he figures to be their starting quarterback next season, though the ACL injury could feasibly cost him to miss some games at the start of the campaign if his recovery goes more slowly than he hopes.