Jones will remain with the Colts through Tuesday's trade deadline after the team informed him Saturday that he won't be moved, Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reports.

The update settles recent trade speculation around Jones and indicates Indianapolis plans to keep him on the roster into the offseason. It's a wonder why any team was even interested in trading for Jones in the first place, as he's consistently been one of the least productive quarterbacks in the league this season. He also failed to put anything meaningful on tape Sunday in the Colts' loss to the Cowboys, completing 20 of 34 passes for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception against one of the league's worst on-paper defenses. The touchdown was a 55-yard hookup with Ashton Dulin, where Dulin did all of the work after the catch. Jones' interception late in the fourth quarter sealed another loss for Indianapolis. He's a near-lock to be benched at some point in the second half of the season.