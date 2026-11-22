Assuming Jones clears waivers, NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport indicate that the QB is unlikely to sign with a new team immediately, instead preferring to "wait for the right opportunity with the right team at the right time."

Given his contract terms, Jones is expected to clear waivers Monday at 4 p.m. ET, at which point he could sign with any team, however the report suggests that the signal caller -- who the Colts parted ways with Friday -- may choose to proceed deliberately with his next move. In any case, with several teams dealing with significant QB injury-related issues, Jones seems destined to draw interest, with the Patriots and Ravens, among others, representing potential fits. Though on-field struggles led his departure from Indianapolis, there could still be an opportunity ahead for the 29-year-old to salvage his season to some degree, and in turn boost his prospects heading into free agency this offseason.