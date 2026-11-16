Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding five carries for nine yards in the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Jones failed to eclipse the 200-yard mark for the fourth straight game while throwing multiple picks for the second time in that span. Neither turnover led to any Dolphins points, and Jones also threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to new interim No. 1 receiver Laquon Treadwell in the second quarter. Jones has completed just 59.6 percent of his passes and has a 7:12 TD:INT across 10 games, and with Indianapolis devoid of any realistic postseason aspirations, it may not be long before Anthony Richardson is given an opportunity under center. However, Joel A. Erickson of The Indy Star reports that head coach Shane Steichen has already named Jones the starter for Thursday's Week 11 road matchup against the Texans.