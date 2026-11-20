Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for three yards in the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday before being replaced by Anthony Richardson with 7:51 remaining.

Jones' final line underscores how ineffective he was for the fifth straight game, once again finishing well under 200 passing yards, extending his streak of games with at least one interception to six and taking a safety early in the second half. Although the 3-8 Colts don't have any realistic designs on the postseason, James Boyd of The Athletic reports Colts head coach Shane Steichen said "I'll evaluate everything" when asked if he'd consider benching Jones ahead of a Week 12 home matchup against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 29.