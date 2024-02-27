General manager Joe Schoen said Monday that Jones (knee) has resumed stationary throwing and is on track to be ready for training camp, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Jones, who is recovering from a right ACL tear, resumed throwing two weeks ago. Schoen added that Jones could take part in 7-on-7 work this spring. The Giants have backed Jones as their starter since the end of the regular season, and he's only one year into his four-year, $160 million contract extension, but the soon-to-be 27-year-old's miserable 2023 campaign also can't be overlooked. In six games before his season-ending injury, Jones compiled just 909 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 108 of 160 pass attempts (5.7 YPA). If a solid quarterback prospect falls to New York at the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft, the team's confidence in Jones will be put to the test.