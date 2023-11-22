Jones (knee) is facing an expected recovery timeline of 8-to-10 months after undergoing successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ACL, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones suffered the season-ending right knee injury in a Nov. 5 loss to the Raiders. The 2024 NFL season is expected to kick off just under 10 months from the date of Jones' surgery, so he has a realistic chance of being fully cleared ahead of Week 1. Despite re-upping with the Giants on a four-year, $160 million contract extension this past spring, Jones may not be viewed as the organization's long-term answer under center after he posted an ugly 2:6 TD:INT in six appearances this season before injuring his knee. The Giants sit at 3-8 on the season heading into Week 11 action and could look to select a new franchise signal-caller with what could be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.