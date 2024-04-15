Jones noted Monday that he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from Nov. 22 surgery to address a right ACL tear, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The report adds that Jones says he's past the neck issue that he dealt with last season prior to hurting his knee, indicating that it was just a stinger. At this stage, the QB is throwing and hopes to participate in spring practices in some fashion, with Jones adding that he's aiming be fully cleared for the start of training camp. When healthy, Jones is in line to reclaim his starting role for the Giants, who added fellow signal-caller Drew Lock in free agency and also roster Tommy DeVito. Moreover, it's possible that the team adds depth at the position in the upcoming NFL draft.