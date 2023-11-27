Jones (knee) is expected to remain the Giants' starting quarterback when healthy, but that won't stop the team from making moves at the position during the 2024 offseason, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jones underwent successful surgery to address a right ACL tear Nov. 22 and is now facing an 8-to-10 month recovery timeline, which gives him a realistic chance to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season. The Giants are sitting on a 4-8 record after beating the Patriots on Sunday and have recorded back-to-back wins with UDFA Tommy DeVito under center, and any further victories could result in the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft not being high enough to realistically target a top QB prospect such as Drake Maye or Caleb Williams without trading up. That scenario would lend credence to the verbal commitment Jones got Monday from GM Joe Schoen, even after a disastrous 2023 campaign. DeVito will be under contract next season and figures to back up Jones barring any additions to the depth chart, as veteran backup Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is scheduled for free agency.