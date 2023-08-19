Waller caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers.

The former Raider tight end was the intended target for Daniel Jones' first three passes of the night, and Waller checked out of the game when Jones did after the Giants' first possession. However, it was Daniel Bellinger who caught Jones' four-yard TD pass to cap that drive. Waller is looking to rebound after a couple injury-plagued campaigns, and while his early connection with Jones is encouraging, his usage in the red zone and at the goal-line could ultimately determine whether he's able to produce the kind of numbers he did in his career-best 2020 season.