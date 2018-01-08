Last year's third-round pick, Webb didn't throw a single pass during his rookie season.

Geno Smith got one start when Ben McAdoo benched Eli Manning, but Manning got his job back, and the Giants never turned to Webb. Webb should be in the mix for a backup spot in 2018, but it's hard to see him competing for the starting job with no experience.

