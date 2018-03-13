Giants' Devon Kennard: Joining Lions
Kennard and the Lions have reached agreement on a three-year, $18.75 million contract, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
A 2014 fifth-round selection, Kennard landed between 41 and 61 tackles each of his four seasons with the Giants, adding 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 52 games. He has experience both rushing the passer and dropping into coverage, potentially making him a strong fit at outside linebacker as the Lions transition to more 3-4 looks under new head coach Matt Patricia.
