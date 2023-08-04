Gray fielded punts in practice Thursday and is a candidate to take on that role for the Giants this season, Ryan Novozinksy of NJ Advance Media reports.

Gray wasn't a prominent return man in college -- he tallied just nine punt returns and four kickoff returns in his four-year tenure, including none of either type in his senior season -- but he's a logical candidate to see work in that regard for the Giants given his lateral quickness. Running back Gary Brightwell worked as New York's primary kickoff returner last season, while Richie James served as the team's top punt returner for much of the campaign. James is now in Kansas City, and the team may not want to turn to a starter such as cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who sprained his MCL while returning a punt in Week 11 last season and missed seven weeks. As such, Gray could take over on punts while also working in a limited role as a running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida.