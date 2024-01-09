Gray rushed three times for 19 yards and hauled in his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 27-10 win against the Eagles.

Though the Giants had nothing to play for in the contest, they nonetheless gave Saquon Barkley a near-typical workload, as the workhorse back logged 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps and notched 20 touches. However, for the second straight week it was Gray rather than veteran Matt Breida who picked up the scraps behind Barkley, with the rookie logging his second-most rush attempts and yards of the campaign. The late-season uptick in opportunity was likely a result of the Giants wanting to get a look at Gray once they were eliminated from playoff contention. It's unclear how the team's running-back room will look next season, as both Barkley and Breida are set to be free agents. New York has many holes to address in the offseason, so if Barkley doesn't return in 2024, the team may opt to give Gray a major role next year rather than prioritize adding a starting running back in the draft or through free agency.