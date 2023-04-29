The Giants selected Gray in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.

Gray isn't particularly fast (4.62 40-yard dash at Pro Day), but the 5-foot-10, 207-pounder is a shifty runner and plays behind his pads well. The redshirt senior didn't start until his final season at Oklahoma, but even if he doesn't prove to be an explosive runner at the NFL level, he was a capable receiver whenever he got the opportunity. Given the Giants' current depth behind clear-cut top back Saquon Barkley, Gray could carve out a role as a pass-catching specialist or pass blocker when New York opts to spell its franchise tailback.