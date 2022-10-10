Brightwell rushed twice for five yards and scored a touchdown in a 27-22 win over the Packers on Sunday. He also returned three kickoffs for 56 yards.

When Saquon Barkley briefly departed with a shoulder injury during a Giants drive that ran from the end of the third quarter through the beginning of the fourth, both Brightwell and Matt Breida got to see more time than usual on the field. Brightwell logged two carries during the drive and helped New York tie the score 20-20 with a two-yard run into the end zone. With just four carries and no receiving targets through five weeks, it's clear that Brightwell isn't going to be asked to do much aside from returning kickoffs as long as the two running backs ahead of him are healthy.