Brightwell (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Brightwell was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and Thursday marked his first full practice with the team since suffering a hamstring injury Week 7 against the Commanders. The 24-year-old could return Monday against the Eagles, but considering the amount of time the Arizona product has missed, the Giants may wait until Week 17 against the Rams to bring Brightwell back into the fold.