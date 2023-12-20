Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Brightwell (hamstring) will have his 21-day practice window opened this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Brightwell has been on IR since Week 7, but he'll be eligible to rejoin his teammates in practice and can officially be added to the active roster within the next 21 days. If all goes well in practice, the 2021 sixth-round draft pick could be available as soon as Monday's game against the Eagles, though his return to the field would have to be preceded by an official move adding Brightwell to the active roster.