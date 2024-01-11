Brightwell (hamstring) played in seven games during the regular season, rushing nine times for 19 yards and adding five catches on seven targets for 47 yards.

Most of Brightwell's work came on special teams, though he did get four carries in both Week 3 and Week 4 while Saquon Barkley was out with an injury. Brightwell didn't do much with those opportunities, and he had only one carry over his other five contests combined. The third-year pro's campaign came to a halt after suffering an ankle injury that eventually landed him on IR, and though he was designated to return ahead of Week 16, New York didn't end up activating him. The Giants' running-back room is in flux heading into the offseason, with Barkley and veteran Matt Breida set to be free agents. Brightwell, 2023 rookie Eric Gray and Jashaun Corbin are New York's three RBs currently under contract for next year, with Gray the most likely of the three to take on a lead-back role if Barkley doesn't return and the team doesn't add a starting-caliber replacement.