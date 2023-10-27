Brightwell (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Brightwell is in line to return from a three-game absence in Week 8. With Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida both also healthy headed into Sunday's game, Brightwell figures to settle into a reserve role.
More News
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Non-participant at practice•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Out for game•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Suiting up Sunday night•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Questionable for Sunday at Bills•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Now sitting out of practice•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited practice to start week•