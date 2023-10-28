The Giants placed Brightwell (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Brightwell sustained a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Commanders. He'll now have to sit out for at least the next four games and will be eligible to return against the Patriots on Nov. 26. Jashaun Corbin and Deon Jackson are set to take on backfield depth roles behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida.