Brightwell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against against the Jets, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Brightwell didn't practice at all during Week 8 prep, and he's thus been ruled out for Sunday's matchup. The third-year running back has been used mostly on special teams this season, and he hasn't logged an offensive snap since Week 4. However, with rookie RB Eric Gray moved to IR on Tuesday, the Giants recently signed both Jashaun Corbin and Deon Jackson to serve as depth behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida out of the backfield.
More News
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Clear to play vs. Jets•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Non-participant at practice•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Out for game•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Suiting up Sunday night•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Questionable for Sunday at Bills•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Now sitting out of practice•