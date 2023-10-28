Brightwell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against against the Jets, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Brightwell didn't practice at all during Week 8 prep, and he's thus been ruled out for Sunday's matchup. The third-year running back has been used mostly on special teams this season, and he hasn't logged an offensive snap since Week 4. However, with rookie RB Eric Gray moved to IR on Tuesday, the Giants recently signed both Jashaun Corbin and Deon Jackson to serve as depth behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida out of the backfield.