Brightwell (hamstring) was waived by the Giants with an injury designation Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Brightwell ended the 2023 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but it's unclear if that's the issue he's currently dealing with. He has rushed 41 times for 164 yards and a touchdown and has caught 11 passes for 92 yards through 37 games with the Giants. If the running back clears waivers, he'll revert to IR, where he'd be slated to remain unless he reaches an injury settlement.