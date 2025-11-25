default-cbs-image
Brightwell reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Brightwell was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots, playing six snaps on special teams, including a 24-yard kickoff return. Fellow running back Tahj Brooks (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 13 already, while Samaje Perine (ankle) was estimated to be a full participant at the team's walkthrough Monday. Brightwell can be elevated two more times before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.

