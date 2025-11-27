The Bengals elevated Brightwell from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

With Tahj Brooks (concussion) ruled out for Thursday's game, Brightwell will serve as the Bengals' RB3 behind Chase Brown and Samaje Perine. Brightwell played six snaps on special teams during the Bengals' Week 12 loss to the Patriots, when his lone return on a kickoff was returned for 24 yards.