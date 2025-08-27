The Bengals released Brightwell on Tuesday.

Brightwell opted to stay in Cincinnati on a futures contract in January after finishing the 2024 regular season on the team's practice squad. He entered training camp gunning for a depth backfield spot on the Bengals' 53-man roster, but he wasn't able to separate himself from the competition after logging nine carries for 31 yards while adding a nine-yard catch and 93 yards on three kickoff returns. The 2021 sixth-rounder will look to catch on with a team in need of a running back who can also serve on special teams.