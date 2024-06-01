Brightwell (hamstring) has reverted to the Giants' injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brightwell's 2023 campaign ended on the IR, and this season has now begun the same way. The nature of his hamstring injury is unknown at this time, so it is still possible that both he and the Giants can come to terms on an injury settlement down the road. The running back has tallied 164 yards and one touchdown on the ground across 37 games in his career to go along with 92 yards on 11 receptions for 92 yards.