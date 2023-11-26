Hyatt caught five of six targets for 109 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Patriots.

Hyatt got free downfield for catches of 29 and 41 yards en route to a career high in receiving yards. Fellow deep threat Darius Slayton (neck) was active after being doubtful heading into Sunday's game but was limited to 16 yards on three targets while Hyatt capitalized on his increased role with the best game of his rookie season. The Giants' third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft (73rd overall) will look to build on this promising performance in Week 14 against the Packers following a Week 13 bye.