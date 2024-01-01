Hyatt caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

After being shut out each of the past two weeks, Hyatt bounced back to some extent with his highest receiving yardage total since he exploded for 109 yards against New England in Week 12. It was still a modest performance for the rookie wideout, as he tied for fifth on the team in catches and ranked fifth in receiving yards. Hyatt will have a chance to put a positive final spin on his first NFL campaign next week in a home matchup against the Eagles.