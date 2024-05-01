Hyatt is expected to be the Giants' top backup wide receiver in 2024 following the team's selection of Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in last week's NFL Draft, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hyatt injured his hamstring in the season finale against the Eagles but is presumably over the issue by now and is coming off a rookie season that saw him secure 23 of 40 targets for 373 scoreless yards. He did average a strong 16.2 yards per catch, but the number of catchable passes thrown his way were few and far between as a downfield threat. Darius Slayton is expected to open the season opposite Nabers, with Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot, though the Giants would likely prefer to see Hyatt push Slayton for snaps.