Hyatt (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Hyatt sustained a hamstring injury on a five-yard catch in the first half and will not return to Sunday's contest. He will finish his rookie season with 23 catches for 373 yards over 17 games.
