Hyatt has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Hyatt was placed in concussion protocol after this past Sunday's 49-17 loss to the Cowboys, but he has recovered in time to face the Commanders in Week 11. The rookie wide receiver has a pair of catches over 40 yards among his 11 receptions this season, but Hyatt will be catching passes from third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito on Sunday.