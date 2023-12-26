Hyatt was not targeted in the passing game in the Giants' loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

Hyatt logged 35 offensive snaps -- 56 percent of the team's total -- Monday, third-highest among Giants receivers. However, he didn't see the ball come his way a single time, marking the fourth time this season that he's failed to draw any targets. It was also the second straight week without a catch for the rookie, and he's accumulated just two catches for 13 yards over his past three games after seeming to break out with a five-catch, 109-yard effort against the Patriots in Week 12 before the Giants had their bye. Hyatt has been on the field enough to make an impact throughout the campaign, but with highly inconsistent production and mostly poor quarterback play behind him, he's been a non-factor in most fantasy formats.