Hyatt (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Hyatt suffered a concussion this past Sunday at Dallas, and after kicking off Week 11 prep with no on-field work Wednesday, he made noticeable progress one day later by putting in some work. Still, he likely has multiple steps to take in his quest through the protocol for head injuries, the last of which will be gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. Hyatt will need to do so by Saturday in order to be available Sunday in Washington.